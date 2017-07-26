logincreate account
Jul 26, 2017

When my name was thrown out there for US Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com. I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians.


During this time while exploring my candidacy for US Senate, I am creating a 501(c)(4) - a non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration. Not only can I raise money for this critical cause, but I can help get people registered to vote at my shows. Since the announcement, the media has speculated this was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something. I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bullshit about it). But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our 'register to vote' efforts.


One thing is for sure though…The democrats are 'shattin’ in their pantaloons' right now…and rightfully so!


We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others, and if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on mthrfkers. -- Kid Rock


  • headcase555  Clarkston is behind you 100000%
  • angeladecristofaro71  I thought you didn't like politics?
  • jamesohanlon  Let's do this Kid Rock. We have your back. Drain the Swamp!
  • caracol46  Kid, yes do this!! It's time to really drain the swamp. As an American Citizen, born in Vzla, I don't want see the USA be another Venezuela. Respect our constitution, Bill of Rights, and specially our Amendments I love this country and Congress is not showing that to the American people. So go for it. We love you. 😉❤️🇺🇸
  • recovermywages  Kid Rock For Senate!!!! Now check out our employment law blog recovermywages.com we need fair labor practices!
  • hambone07  DRAIN THAT SWAMP, KID! We need REAL Americans FOR Americans! I am behind you, brother!
  • trudilee  I live in Pennsylvania and I am registered to vote, I think it's awesome your considering running for Senate, you do realize though that your new paycheck isn't going to be as much as (well I don't know your income) your in come now, it's going to be quite a life style change to, the Senate isn't much fun, it's hard work and putting up with alot of bullshit for little pay, and putting up with all the haters, but I am sure you will bring your commmunity people's perspective to the table instead of your own agenda. Make sure to meet with during election time all of the community leaders in each town, make sure you know what that great state of Michigan needs. With ya all the way.
  • 530ogbobby  Bob Willis here,Oroville Ca. Do this thang,and would you give ol'Ted Nugent a call and have him follow suit.
  • debmcnichols22  U do you Bobby and it will be a great thing !!!! We need u and more like u to make America great again an get our country's service men and women back home againAnd I know that you are the man to do this and I will move to Michigan to vote for you !!!!! A TRUE AMERICAN BADASS!!!!!!
  • dragonphoenix69  Get it!!!You've got this brother.You can and will win.Everyone knows you're a patriot and believe in America.Great music and an even greater patriotic spirit 👍👍👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
  • crazyassmoma  You alright MR KR! Genius 💯🇺🇸
  • smithharold94  You will win!!! I'll send money to you but not the RNC. Maybe you could get Bocephus to run against Lamar Alexander in Tennessee since that mother fucker fucked us in the ass on Obamacare.
  • tholtzkemper  Catalina wine mixer!
  • rgahrens2  Have my vote! We love u! Keep rocking!
  • williameugenekaderli  Support from TEXAS KID !
  • gggeoff  If this is a serious effort, I put you at a slightly better than 50% chance to win (which is way higher than any other republican in the state). You're well known as a proponent of Detroit, so any attempt to portray you as dangerous to the base of the democratic party will fall flat. You have very high name recognition and your music appeals to fans of rock, rap and country. You'll have the same "outsider" appeal that Trump had and you're a very likable person. There are disadvantages of course. The opposition research will be very easy and claims that you've been insulting and disrespectful to various groups will be evidenced by your song lyrics. The response to this is easy: those were lyrics by Kid Rock. I'm Robert Ritchie and I'm running for senate. You need to speak to some campaign managers and start preparing for the hard questions you'll be asked. You need to know policy inside and out as well asStabenow does. If you do your homework on the issues you'll be our next senator.
  • alberthal50  What we need another clown politician in America for the rest of the world to laugh at us. Kid rock and Ted Nugent need to stay out of politics.
  • sunsetbeachbum  Ignore the naysayers... POTUS needs Common Sense in the Senate 2 #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA !
  • americannationalist  Kid Rock, I know you're the one who can finally break the Zionist stranglehold over America. Your campaign platform should be: ban AIPAC, end the Fed, break up the big banks, break apart Hollywood... Make America Great Again!